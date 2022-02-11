Movie Minute: Whether going out or staying in, there’s lots to watch Valentine’s Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are all thankful that it is Friday and with it being the weekend before Valentine’s Day, there are a lot of great movies and tv shows being released this weekend.

KOLO Producer and resident movie buff, Jayde Ryan, launched “Movie Minute” on Morning Break to breakdown what movies and tv shows should be top of our must-watch lists.

“Marry Me” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson is the Valentine’s Day movie of the year. “Death on the Nile” with Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot is the latest big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel collection.

Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max are all promoting “love collections,” movies from classics to modern-day are available for couples who prefer a movie night at home.

And for people not interested in all the fluffy romance of Valentine’s Day, Netflix is debuting the true-crime thriller, “Inventing Anna.” The 9-episode series, written and produced by Shonda Rhimes, is totally binge worthy this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.