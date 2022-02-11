Mask requirements dropped at Nevada universities and colleges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mask requirements have been dropped at Nevada universities and colleges following Thursday’s decision by Gov. Steve Sisolak to drop most mask rules.

It applies to Nevada System of Higher Education employees, to students and tomembers of the public who visit NSHE facilities.

It includes classrooms and workspaces. Vaccination status does not matter.

Unvaccinated employees will still be required to get weekly COVID-19 tests.

“While the face-covering mandate has been removed, all NSHE employees, students, and members of the public retain the option of personally deciding to continue wearing a face covering on NSHE property, including inside classrooms and workspaces,” Chancellor Melody Rose said in a letter to university presidents. “Those members of our campus community who choose to continue wearing a face covering or who chose not to, should be permitted to do so free of any criticism, judgment, or retaliation. It is a personal choice that must be respected.”

NSHE recommends everyone complete a COVID-19 shot series as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The science and data have consistently shown that receiving the COVID-19 shots continues to be the surest, safest, and most effective way to keep Nevada safe and learning,” NSHE said in a statement.

