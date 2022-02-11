Man arrested in graffiti investigation in Gardnerville

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for graffiti and also linked him to a theft at Walmart.

Investigators with the Regional Gang Task Force (RGTF) arrested Rafael Chapa on February 1, 2022 after identifying him as the suspect in connection with gang-related graffiti in Gardnerville. The graffiti was found on three stop signs at the intersection of Manhattan Way and Tillman Lane, a sign at Dresslerville Road and Tillman Lane, and both sides of Lutheran Bridge, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional graffiti was later found on a residential fence along Waterloo Lane, in the area of Lampe Park.

Chapa was arrested during a traffic stop after investigators said they found evidence linking him to the crime.

In addition to the graffiti charges, Chapa is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit a crime, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, providing false identification to delay prosecution, and traffic offenses.

Chapa was also identified as a suspect in a theft that occurred at Walmart during the weekend.

The public is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office if any other graffiti is found. Please call the non-emergency line at 775-782-5126.

