Advertisement

Man arrested in graffiti investigation in Gardnerville

Rafael Chapa was arrested in connection with gang-related graffiti in Gardnerville.
Rafael Chapa was arrested in connection with gang-related graffiti in Gardnerville.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for graffiti and also linked him to a theft at Walmart.

Investigators with the Regional Gang Task Force (RGTF) arrested Rafael Chapa on February 1, 2022 after identifying him as the suspect in connection with gang-related graffiti in Gardnerville. The graffiti was found on three stop signs at the intersection of Manhattan Way and Tillman Lane, a sign at Dresslerville Road and Tillman Lane, and both sides of Lutheran Bridge, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional graffiti was later found on a residential fence along Waterloo Lane, in the area of Lampe Park.

Chapa was arrested during a traffic stop after investigators said they found evidence linking him to the crime.

In addition to the graffiti charges, Chapa is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit a crime, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, providing false identification to delay prosecution, and traffic offenses.

Chapa was also identified as a suspect in a theft that occurred at Walmart during the weekend.

The public is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office if any other graffiti is found. Please call the non-emergency line at 775-782-5126.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

Movie Minute - February 11, 2022
Movie Minute: Whether going out or staying in, there’s lots to watch Valentine’s Day weekend
Chocolate Covered Brownies
Baker’s Mark: Owner of Destiny’s Divine Desserts makes easy Valentine’s Day treats
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) gets into position during a NFL divisional playoff...
Reed, Nevada grad Corbett to play in Super Bowl
The Reno Police Department increases presence on the streets to crack down on impaired driving.
Super Bowl driver safety