Head injuries need to be taken seriously

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Comedian Bob Saget known for his roles in “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Videos” was 65 at the time of his death. In the business for years, he died in a hotel room after doing standup at a concert hall the night before.

Nothing looked out of place. But his family says the coroner surmises Saget, “hit the back of his head on something and thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

“With children we tend to be extra guarded,” says Dr. Olivia Baugh, a hospitalist with St. Mary’s Medical Center. “And we are very aware if our children lose conscious or they feel seek to their stomach. We tend to be very alert which is wonderful. Because we love our kids. But with adults we tend to brush things off,” she says.

Saget’s death brings attention to the dangers of head injuries. The last time such awareness arose around the condition was in 2009.

That’s when actress Natasha Richardson hit her head during a ski lesson and complained of a headache. She refused an ambulance but was later flown to a hospital where she died two days later where doctors found bleeding between the outer covering of the brain and the skull.

“It pushes on the brain. And we can’t live without a brain,” says Dr. Baugh.

Warning signs of blunt head trauma include, passing out, seizure, persistent headache vomiting or nausea, slurred speech, confusion, weakness and a change in vision.

Some of these signs may immediately occur, others may take a couple of hours to present themselves. If you are with someone who exhibits these symptoms, don’t leave them, stay and continue checking with them by asking questions and noticing changes. Don’t let them go to sleep.

Dr. Baugh says head injuries are nothing to mess with or disregard. If warning signs present themselves, get to an emergency room.

