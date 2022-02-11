Businesses react to Governor Sisolak lifting mask mandate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After seven months, Nevadans are no longer required to mask up at most indoor places.

Governor Steve Sisolak, brought the mask mandate to an end during a virtual press conference Thursday morning.

Mexican restaurant Mary Chuy’s, with locations in Reno and Sparks, is welcoming the state’s announcement with open arms.

“Being in the industry, in the restaurant industry, I know we have to be more careful because we’re serving food, we’re serving our people but you know, the time is now so, you know, I can’t wait anymore,” said Jesus Gutierrez, owner of Mary Chuy’s.

All of the restaurant locations are making mask requirements optional for staff and customers.

“They want to come in and have their mask on that’s respectable, they don’t want to have it on, that’s respectable also,” said Gutierrez. “As long as we play safe and we all are healthy, that’s all that matters.”

Gutierrez, who has seen ups and downs throughout this pandemic, believes the change will serve as motivation for customers eager to return to pre-pandemic life.

KOLO8 also spoke with Matt Johnson, cofounder of Imbib Brewing, who sees the lift of mask mandates as a sign of optimism and like the owner of Mary Chuy’s believes he could see a short boost in business.

“People that are just excited to get out,” said Johnson. “The sun is shining, the weather is nice, I think all those things combined will encourage folks to hopefully get out and support small businesses.”

He will also make mask use optional and hopes the change will level the playing field.

“A lot of us, all of us as individuals have been exhausted by some of the mandates,” said Johnson. “You see varying levels of enforcement and... Unfortunately, we really have had little communication from our elected officials locally and statewide in over a year so it’s nice to have some guidance to move forward.”

Some of the employees at Mary Chuy’s said they will continue to wear their masks whenever they feel is necessary.

Since businesses can still choose to require masks it is a good idea to check the rules before you go and still carry that mask with you.

