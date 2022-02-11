Baker’s Mark: Owner of Destiny’s Divine Desserts makes easy Valentine’s Day treats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chocolate is the language of love on Valentine’s Day! Destiny Pendergraft stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make our own sweet treats for the day when calories don’t count and it’s all about the love you bake into each dessert.

Ingredients/Supplies:

Brownie mix (or made from scratch)

Almond Bark (Chocolate coating)

Sprinkles / Decorations

Bowl and pan for making and baking the brownies.

Silicone Molds or Dipping sticks

Wax Paper / Silicone lined tray for drying.

Directions:

Bake brownies and let cool. Coat mold in thin layer of melted chocolate. Refrigerate for 30-45 minutes. Repeat with second layer of chocolate coating. Crumble brownies into small pieces. Add anything extra to the brownie crumble: fruit compote, mousse, cheesecake filling, etc. Once chocolate molds have cooled, stuff brownies mixture into chocolate mold; gently, so as not to break the chocolate. Cover with another layer of melted chocolate. Set in fridge to chill (30-45 minutes). Remove from mold & decorate!

You can see more of Destiny’s Divine Desserts and order your own treat boxes through her Facebook page. Also follow her on Instagram!

