Alleged non-compliant sex offender arrested at Reno homeless shelter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man staying at the Washoe County shelter for homeless people was arrested Wednesday for being a Tier III sex offender who was not in compliance with sex offender laws.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andra Cornelius Byrd, 63, after they were called to the Nevada CARES Campus on Wednesday about 7:45 p.m. Byrd was no longer living at his registered address and lived at the CARES Campus on and off since November. He has been convicted in Nevada and Texas of sexual assault.

Currently, there are about 1400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County area. Each of the three Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit investigators are assigned more than 400 offenders to monitor.

The RSONU is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays, and can be reached at 775-325-6483.

