Winnemucca man sent to prison for hardware store gun theft

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Winnemucca man who broke into a hardware store and stole 25 guns will serve 72 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

George Wyatt Elms, 34, will also have three years of supervised release and Chief U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du ordered Elms to pay $17,188 in restitution.

Elms pleaded guilty in November to one count of stealing guns from someone with a federal firearms licensee. Co-defendant Travis G. Klyn, 41, pleaded guilty in September 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

On February 19, 2020, Elms and two others broke into a hardware store in Winnemucca by removing a panel in the roof, dropping down about 10 feet onto a nearby staircase and then breaking through the store’s door. They broke into a gun case and stole 25 guns. Before they theft, they set a fire in a nearby field to divert law enforcement away from the store, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

The office did not release information about the third suspect.

