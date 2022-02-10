Washoe County adds ModPods to Nevada Cares Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a continued effort to alleviate the area’s homeless population, Washoe County has added a line of individual shelters to the Safe Camp area of the Nevada Cares Campus.

The ModPods are an eight-by-eight foot space with a mattress, electricity and heating/air conditioning. They’ll be occupied by people actively engaged in finding a permanent living situation while adhering to a case management plan.

“We’re really focused on engaging folks who are currently in an encampment situation. Living on the river, in the wild, so to speak,” said Catrina Peters, a data specialist out of the County Manager’s Office. “Our idea is to engage with them, provide basic services and move them toward that housing plan.”

Right now, 45 ModPods have been installed just above the Governor’s Bowl. Eventually, there will a total of 50 located down within the bowl, which was being worked on as media toured the ModPods.

There are no drugs or alcohol allowed on site.

“We are heavily focused on meeting folks where they’re at, but we’re not leaving them there,” said Peters. “We’ll work with them on treatment plans, some harm reduction.”

There will be no waiting list for the ModPods and Peters says the county is working with various agencies to bring those eligible to Safe Camp.

