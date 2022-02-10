Three arrested following sexual assault investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men are facing sexual assault charges following an investigation at a downtown Reno apartment building.

The Reno Police Department responded to the weekly apartment building on February 4, 2022 for a reported sexual assault. Detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit took over the investigation and as a result, arrested Josiah Nikkel, 30, Dominic Jones, 34, and Moses Matthews, 33, all from California.

All three are charged with sexual assault. Matthews is also charged with:

Capturing image of private area of another person; distributing, disclosing, displaying, transmitting or publishing image of private area of another person, and unlawful dissemination of an intimate photo.

This is still an ongoing investigation so anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Crow at 775-219-2711. You can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com

