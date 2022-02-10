Advertisement

Tesla posts record profit, won’t produce new models in 2022

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla Inc. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as its deliveries soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire auto industry. The Austin, Texas, company made $5.5 billion last year compared with the previous record year of $3.47 billion in net income posted in 2020. It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker's third straight profitable year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By TOM KRISHER/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:18 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. has posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips.

Although the company predicted it would build 50% more vehicles than it made last year, CEO Elon Musk says the chip shortage will stop Tesla from rolling out any new models in 2022.

That means another delay for the Cybertruck pickup, which was originally scheduled to go on sale last year. Musk also said Tesla isn’t working on a promised $25,000 small electric car, but it will.

Tesla made $5.5 billion last year compared with the previous record year of $721 million in net income posted in 2020.

