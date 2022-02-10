Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence and Awareness Month. The goal is to have more education and support when teens get into relationships.

According to the CDC, ten percent of teens in the United States have been a victim of physical violence. This can result in long-term consequences including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and unhealthy expectations for future relationships.

Look out for warning signs for your child. If their partner is name-calling, wanting to control what the other is wearing, or limiting time with friends, it may be time to have a conversation.

Cameron Ballantyne, Executive Director of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence shared what action can be taken if your teen is in a harmful situation,

“It’s mostly about advocacy, education, and talking and being open to those ones that you do love to share what’s going on. A lot of people assume that’s how a relationship should be, but we hope to educate teens and adults leading into their adulthood what a healthy and productive relationship could and should be in a very loving environment, " Ballantyne said.

The coalition also mentioned a healthy relationship includes productivity and goal-setting. It’s critical during the pre-teen and teen years youth begin learning the skills to have healthy relationships in their future.

For resources and more information on teen dating violence, click here.

