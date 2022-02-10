Advertisement

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

By Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence and Awareness Month. The goal is to have more education and support when teens get into relationships.

According to the CDC, ten percent of teens in the United States have been a victim of physical violence. This can result in long-term consequences including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and unhealthy expectations for future relationships.

Look out for warning signs for your child. If their partner is name-calling, wanting to control what the other is wearing, or limiting time with friends, it may be time to have a conversation.

Cameron Ballantyne, Executive Director of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence shared what action can be taken if your teen is in a harmful situation,

“It’s mostly about advocacy, education, and talking and being open to those ones that you do love to share what’s going on. A lot of people assume that’s how a relationship should be, but we hope to educate teens and adults leading into their adulthood what a healthy and productive relationship could and should be in a very loving environment, " Ballantyne said.

The coalition also mentioned a healthy relationship includes productivity and goal-setting. It’s critical during the pre-teen and teen years youth begin learning the skills to have healthy relationships in their future.

For resources and more information on teen dating violence, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show
Jeremy Miller
Suspect arrested after report of shots fired in Reno

Latest News

Heavy police presence at a 7-Eleven on North Virginia Street between Golden and Panther Valley...
Reno Police on scene of an incident at a 7-Eleven on North Virginia
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Fernley High School students providing free tax help
Fernley High School students providing free tax preparation
Black Out Weekend
Promoting Diversity on the Ski Slopes