Reno Police on scene of an incident at a 7-Eleven on North Virginia

Heavy police presence at a 7-Eleven on North Virginia Street between Golden and Panther Valley...
Heavy police presence at a 7-Eleven on North Virginia Street between Golden and Panther Valley on Thursday, February 10, 2022.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Gema Alvarez
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating an incident at a 7-Eleven convenience store on North Virginia Street and Security Circle between Golden and Panther Valley.

There were reports of a possible break-in early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you details as more information becomes available.

