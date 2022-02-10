Advertisement

Promoting diversity on the slopes, Black Out Weekend returns to South Lake Tahoe

Winter sports typically don’t feature a lot of Black athletes. A California based company is...
Winter sports typically don’t feature a lot of Black athletes. A California based company is looking to change that by exposing more Black people to endless fun on the slopes while networking and sightseeing.(Adrian Pitts)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) -Winter sports typically don’t feature a lot of Black athletes. A California based company is looking to change that by exposing more Black people to endless fun on the slopes while networking and sightseeing.

“Black Out Weekend” is set to takeover Heavenly Mountain Resort in a month. “People from all over the country get together, to ski, snowboard, snowmobile and enjoy all winter activities. so, it’s something that we started about 15 years ago, as a way to get people together, to give them the opportunity to do something a little different,” Cherice Calhoun tells us.

Black Out Weekend has been a staple in South Lake Tahoe for almost a decade, before then, it was held in Mammoth Lakes. Many locals are unaware it takes place every March, minus recent covid cancellations. “This is not traditionally thought of as a sport for Black people, but in fact, a lot of Black people are boarders, skiers, and you’d be surprised when you get there, how many people already have their own equipment, board, skis, that sort of thing,” Calhoun adds. She’s one of the producers of the annual event.

She says the focus is to introduce more Black people to winter sports. About 50 percent of attendees come from California, the remaining guests are from all over the country, as Calhoun details, “”Black people have had such an influential stamp on this country and I think that people need to understand that we have such a diverse history with this country, a diverse background.”

You can give skiing or snowboarding a try, maybe you’ll love it! Grab some buddies and book a snowmobile tour or bring out the big kid and tube or sled. There’s also networking events, brunch and nightlife opportunities at Harrah’s and Harvey’s.

“If you live in Reno, you should definitely check it out, because you’re the closest, you’re closer than anyone and if anyone can come up for the day, it’d be Reno,” Calhoun says.

Increasing interest, building new relationships, and exposing hundreds to the beauty of our gorgeous area, who knows, maybe a future Olympian is among the crowd. The event inspires more diversity in activities that so many in the Truckee Meadows already know and love. “Hopefully raising up, hopefully the next professional skier, the next professional snowboarder...you know, might be born through someone that’s come through Black Out Weekend, Calhoun exclaims.

The event is set for March 10-13, to learn more or grab your tickets, head here: http://blackoutweekend.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla posts record profit, won’t produce new models in 2022
In this image from security video released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,...
Death penalty to be sought in Las Vegas store shooting case
NDF helicopter reseeding burn scar
Healing the Tamarack Fire burn scar
Tamarack Fire restoration
Tamarack Fire Restoration Continues