Promoting diversity on the slopes, Black Out Weekend returns to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) -Winter sports typically don’t feature a lot of Black athletes. A California based company is looking to change that by exposing more Black people to endless fun on the slopes while networking and sightseeing.

“Black Out Weekend” is set to takeover Heavenly Mountain Resort in a month. “People from all over the country get together, to ski, snowboard, snowmobile and enjoy all winter activities. so, it’s something that we started about 15 years ago, as a way to get people together, to give them the opportunity to do something a little different,” Cherice Calhoun tells us.

Black Out Weekend has been a staple in South Lake Tahoe for almost a decade, before then, it was held in Mammoth Lakes. Many locals are unaware it takes place every March, minus recent covid cancellations. “This is not traditionally thought of as a sport for Black people, but in fact, a lot of Black people are boarders, skiers, and you’d be surprised when you get there, how many people already have their own equipment, board, skis, that sort of thing,” Calhoun adds. She’s one of the producers of the annual event.

She says the focus is to introduce more Black people to winter sports. About 50 percent of attendees come from California, the remaining guests are from all over the country, as Calhoun details, “”Black people have had such an influential stamp on this country and I think that people need to understand that we have such a diverse history with this country, a diverse background.”

You can give skiing or snowboarding a try, maybe you’ll love it! Grab some buddies and book a snowmobile tour or bring out the big kid and tube or sled. There’s also networking events, brunch and nightlife opportunities at Harrah’s and Harvey’s.

“If you live in Reno, you should definitely check it out, because you’re the closest, you’re closer than anyone and if anyone can come up for the day, it’d be Reno,” Calhoun says.

Increasing interest, building new relationships, and exposing hundreds to the beauty of our gorgeous area, who knows, maybe a future Olympian is among the crowd. The event inspires more diversity in activities that so many in the Truckee Meadows already know and love. “Hopefully raising up, hopefully the next professional skier, the next professional snowboarder...you know, might be born through someone that’s come through Black Out Weekend, Calhoun exclaims.

The event is set for March 10-13, to learn more or grab your tickets, head here: http://blackoutweekend.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.