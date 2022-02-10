Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates effective immediately

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and its casinos have stopped requiring people to wear masks in public.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday the state no longer requires face coverings in most places, “effective immediately.”

State gambling regulators quickly followed with an order lifting the rule for casinos.

The governor says locations in Nevada where masks may still be required include hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, at airports and aircraft, and on public buses and school buses.

The governor, a Democrat, had been under pressure to lift mask mandates.

He told reporters COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But data shows the spread of the virus remains far above thresholds recommended by the CDC.

