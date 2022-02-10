Advertisement

Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates effective immediately

People play craps while wearing masks and between plexiglas partitions as a precaution against...
People play craps while wearing masks and between plexiglas partitions as a precaution against the coronavirus at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas on March 25, 2021. Nevada and its casinos have rescinded requirements for people to wear masks in public, joining most other U.S. states lifting restrictions that were imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that he would no longer require face coverings in public places, "effective immediately." (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Scott Sonner and Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and its casinos have stopped requiring people to wear masks in public.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday the state no longer requires face coverings in most places, “effective immediately.”

State gambling regulators quickly followed with an order lifting the rule for casinos.

The governor says locations in Nevada where masks may still be required include hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, at airports and aircraft, and on public buses and school buses.

The governor, a Democrat, had been under pressure to lift mask mandates.

He told reporters COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But data shows the spread of the virus remains far above thresholds recommended by the CDC.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to disrupt economic resources flowing between...
Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries
College students may need vaccine to go on campus
Memo: 3 of 4 Nevada higher ed students vaccinated for COVID
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC