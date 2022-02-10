Advertisement

Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (Gray News) – Authorities in Mississippi found about 30 pounds of cocaine in a hidden compartment found inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with its Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation in Brandon, Mississippi.

When interviewing the people inside the vehicle, the deputy became suspicious of the occupants after their stories didn’t line up.

The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle with the occupants’ permission and discovered about 30 pounds of cocaine inside of some bags found inside a secret compartment. The driver and the passenger were then arrested.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Brenda Gutierrez and the passenger as 43-year-old Miguel Gutierrez. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charge of Aggravated Trafficking.

The suspects are expected to make an appearance before a judge with the Rankin County Court.

