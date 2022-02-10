Healing the Tamarack Fire burn scar

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was the first big fire in our area last summer. And - though it was followed by larger, more destructive ones... the Tamarack Fire left its mark on the landscape.

Today, efforts are underway, not only to erase that damage but prevent *more* in the future. It started with a lightning strike in rugged terrain high in the Sierra on the Fourth of July. Days later high winds brought it to life and it roared down out of the steep canyons, threatening the communities of Woodfords and Markleeville, racing toward the Nevada border.

Damage was significant. Twenty-three homes and other structures were destroyed, more than 68,000 acres burned, more than 15 thousand on this side of the line. Of course, those numbers don’t tell the full story of what was lost. critical wildlife habitat. a once healthy landscape. six months after the last flames were out the damage is almost complete.

The land will recover on its own. but it won’t be the same and it will be vulnerable to the next fire.

“If we don’t do something cheatgrass will dominate the growth here and then it will catch every couple of years which is really devastating,” said Governor Steve Sisolak, referring to the flash fuel that commonly grows in burned over wildland.

That’s why, with the governor looking on. a Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter was being loaded with seed. The mixture varied according to the needs of the specific spots where it would be dropped.

“We’ve targeted areas that are mule deer winter range, migration corridors,” said Mark Freese, a wildlife specialist with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “This is also part of the bi-state sage grouse habitat and so we’re planting shrubs and species that will benefit sage grouse”

“And then hopefully over the next few years we’ll be coming in and planting sagebrush, bitter brush and planting some pinion pine as well,” added NDF Forest Health Specialist Anna Higgins.

This is the necessary work. It gets less attention and less urgent funding than fighting fires and it doesn’t always happen, In this case, it may be happening faster than usual if, like many of our fires, the Tamarack had burned only federal public land. but this fire damaged private and tribal land, critical wildlife habitat. That brought a lot of stakeholders to join the effort.

Full restoration will take years.

“We’re getting fires more often now,” says the governor. They’re becoming more common and more devastating, and we need t be proactive in terms of what we can to prevent this from happening.”

