Grace Church’s $700K donation to revamp River House for women in recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As part of their continuing effort to fight back against addiction in the Truckee Meadows, Grace Church’s latest donation will be poured directly into the River House, Washoe County’s home for women in recovery.

“There’s nothing like seeing somebody turn their life around and live sober and clean,” said Karen Durst, executive pastor at Grace Church. “There’s something so great about people pulling resources together and then doing something that’s so much greater and has such greater impact than what we can do as individuals.”

The over $700K check will help renovate the home, built over 70 years ago and home to up to 24 women in Washoe County’s Crossroads program since 2011.

“It’s offered me stability and hope and manageability. Self-love,” said Melissa Newman, who moved into the River House in August of 2021 after being arrested and contemplating suicide. “I’m right where I need to be and I’m very grateful.”

But while the work inside the River House is still effective, the old home is in need of attention.

“It can get cold,” said Newmann. “The plumbing. It’s an old house, but it’s got potential.”

The plan is for the county to drastically improve all aspects of the River House.

“We really will have it assessed at every level,” said Steve McBride, Washoe County’s division director for adult and senior services. “A remodel standard that is welcoming, supportive and really engages the ladies so they can feel comfortable and call this a home. Because that’s what it is.”

Since identifying addiction as an area of focus in 2018, Grace Church has donated over $4-million toward recovery in our community.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.