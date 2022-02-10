Advertisement

Free legal clinic for Veterans

Nevada Revised Statutes at law library located in the Washoe District Court House
Nevada Revised Statutes at law library located in the Washoe District Court House
By Terri Russell
Feb. 9, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the law library inside the Washoe District Court House, there are aisles and aisles of law books. Some contain Nevada Statues-- laws which cover the silver state. Even those with law degrees use these books because they don’t know everything. For someone with zero legal experience this world can be daunting.

That’s the idea behind the Free Legal Assistance Clinic for Veterans.

“Personally, I don’t know anything about the legal system,” says Robert Hopewell, a Veteran. “I don’t want to know about the legal system. And they are fantastic. You can’t go wrong with them,” he says of the attorneys affiliated with the clinic. Hopewell says he used the clinic back in 2019. That’s about the time the clinic shut down for about two years. COVID forced the cancellation.

But not before serving 21,000 Nevada Veterans statewide with legal issues like evictions, employment disputes, or small claims among other legal issues.

The program started back in 2015 when Nevada’s Attorney General saw a big need for such a program.

“There were a lot of Veterans out there seeking legal services,” says Sergio Espinoza with the Office of Military Legal Services. “They did not have the funds or means to get the services that they needed. After identifying that we established this program and thought we could help families across the state which turned out a huge success,” he says.

The word has gotten out about the renewed installment of the free legal clinic for Veterans. Space is limited for the first two gatherings this Friday and Saturday. But organizers say they will offer more as the year goes on.

One Veteran we talked to who did not want to be identified says she fortunate to have captured a slot. “I am optimistic,” she tells us. “The VA has been really good. And the programs have been really good. So, I am looking forward to using it,” she says. Organizers say they will not take walk-ins at the free legal clinic for Veterans conducted at the Reno Elks Lodge. They do not take criminal cases, or wills.

Call 775-687-2147 for more information.

