Fernley High School students providing free tax preparation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teenagers and taxes are two words that seem to not go together, but some students at Fernley High School (FHH) are ready, willing and able to deal with the business of Uncle Sam.

“It feels like we can be helpful towards everyone in the community when they need it,” said Savanna Bradley, senior at Fernley High School.

Students as young as 15 years old, some who have jobs or are members of clubs, are volunteering their time to help locals file their taxes for free.

“We’ll look at your W-2, your social security any of those types of paperwork and we’ll plug it into the system for you,” said Bradley. “That way you get your 1040 back.”

It’s all thanks to a program through the IRS called, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

“I was a little familiar with the program from when I lived in Arizona,” said Rebecca Mayer, computer CTE teacher at FHH. “I thought ‘This is a really fun idea’ and I took it, I brought into my advance accounting students and ask them, told them about and kind of gave them the idea and said, ‘Hey, would any of you guys be interested? and the majority of the kids raised their hand, without even thinking they were like ‘yeah!’”

The students first drew up a proposal outlining the benefits to their education and the benefits to the citizens of Fernley, NV and presented it to the school principle, Kent Jones. After receiving his support, they studied after school and on the weekends to gain their IRS certifications.

The four members partnered with the Fernley Senior Center to help the elderly, but low-income and disabled Nevadans are also eligible.

“Makes it a lot easier because I don’t understand all the wording and all the numbers here and the numbers there,” said Eleanor Marquez, who made an appointment for tax assistance through the senior center.

Each student had to log hours and hours of training and pass an exam.

Mayer says this is not just a win for the community but also the students.

This is giving them real practical skills that they can use in the real world environment and the kids can earn high school credit for volunteering and doing this,” said Mayer.

She adds it can also help their social skills and with volunteer hours for college application.

Mayer, who also imparted the training to the students , checks every form after the students are done.

“We chose to do basic this year and I have a couple of my students who will be with me next year that are talking about wanting to work towards the advance certification,” said Mayer. “So maybe next year we’ll offer advance.”

According to school officials this is the first high school VITA program in Nevada.

Tax assistance takes place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays after school hours. The senior center is currently taking the calls for the appointments.

The number is (775) 575-3370.

