Death penalty to be sought in Las Vegas store shooting case

In this image from security video released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,...
In this image from security video released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, homicide suspect Jesus Javier Uribe enters the Short Line Express Market carrying a gun on Nov. 4, 2021. Prosecutors filed documents Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to seek the death penalty against Uribe. Uribe faces 27 felony charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and unlawful discharge of a weapon in the rampage that prosecutors dubbed an act of random terrorism that left one man dead. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors have filed documents to seek the death penalty against a 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and firing at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man in a parked car but missing people in the business.

Jesus Uribe of Las Vegas faces 27 felony charges in the Nov. 4 rampage that prosecutors dubbed an act of random terrorism.

Uribe’s public defender declined to comment Tuesday about Friday’s court filing. Uribe remains jailed with a court hearing Feb. 23 on a bid to be freed pending trial. That’s scheduled for March 2023.

