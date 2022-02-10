Cupid’s Undie Run race director visits Morning Break to talk about the important cause behind the event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On your marks... Get set... Strip! Saturday, Feb. 12, more than 100 runners will take off their clothes for a good cause. The Cupid’s Undie Run is a national event, but this is only the second time Reno has been one of the host cities. The biggest little city will be one of 36 cities in the U.S. to participate in the event this year.

The goal of the race is to raise money to find a cure for a rare genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis (NF). NF causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births.

While many people have never heard of NF, one local family has been impacted personally by this condition. Michael and Ali Ball’s 12-year-old son was diagnosed with NF in 2016. So they wanted to bring the Cupid’s Undie Run to Reno to raise awareness and build-up local support for the disorder. The event is part of Cupid’s Charity and money raised will go to support The Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Ali Ball stopped by Morning Break Thursday to talk about this event and what it means to be able to have the community rally in support of her son.

The party begins at noon and ends at 4 p.m. at Wonder Aleworks in Midtown. It’ll be interrupted briefly by a “mile-ish” run through the city. All are welcome to participate (21 and older) by registering at www.cupids.org prior to the event.

