Crab feed raises money for private Catholic school

People gather at crab feed. The proceeds benefit students at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School.
By Noah Bond
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a special dinner of crab, steak, locally grown salad, potatoes, and garlic bread.

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School is holding the event Saturday, March 5 to raise money for the private school.

School leaders are using the proceeds to pay for capital improvements, technological advancements for education, and student tuition.

You can also enjoy a silent auction, live auction, and raffles at the event.  

“We’re about halfway there. So we do except to be about 350 in attendance. We do have room to grow so if anyone is interested please get your tickets now,” said St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School Crab Feed Organizers, Constance Barnes.

The event will be held at the MAC, which is the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center Facility located at 1860 Russell Way in Carson City.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., but the crab feed starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $75 a person and the deadline to buy is Monday, February 21.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here to learn more about the event.

