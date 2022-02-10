Advertisement

Community input sought to pick new Washoe school superintendent

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District is holding online focus group discussions through Feb. 19 to give input on the retiring Superintendent Kristen McNeill.

People can also give input through surveys: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KHBPMLK

Or, in Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DHMFRLC

The Bryan Group is doing a nationwide search and is holding community meetings to gather information from staff, students, families and the public about what they would like to see in the district’s next superintendent.

This is the link for signing up for the different groups: https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/17520

The categories include retirees, students, community leaders, working parents, people from industries like health care, public works and service, working parents, student support like guidance counselors, teachers, parents STEM professionals, education administrators, non-profit and religious, Native Americans, community at large in both Spanish and English and school district leadership teams.

“There are a limited number of spots in the focus groups, but all input will be received and evaluated from all who participate in surveys or focus groups,” the school district said in a statement. “Each survey will be read and the input collected and combined with the data that is gathered.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Washoe County School District Superintendent Kristen McNeill
Washoe school district Superintendent McNeill announces retirement

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

Dixie Valley toad
9th Circuit lifts 90-day ban at geothermal plant in Nevada
Nevada Statues located in the law library at Washoe District Courthouse
Free legal clinic for Veterans
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
2021 deadliest year on Nevada roads in 15 years