Community input sought to pick new Washoe school superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District is holding online focus group discussions through Feb. 19 to give input on the retiring Superintendent Kristen McNeill.

People can also give input through surveys: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KHBPMLK

Or, in Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DHMFRLC

The Bryan Group is doing a nationwide search and is holding community meetings to gather information from staff, students, families and the public about what they would like to see in the district’s next superintendent.

This is the link for signing up for the different groups: https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/17520

The categories include retirees, students, community leaders, working parents, people from industries like health care, public works and service, working parents, student support like guidance counselors, teachers, parents STEM professionals, education administrators, non-profit and religious, Native Americans, community at large in both Spanish and English and school district leadership teams.

“There are a limited number of spots in the focus groups, but all input will be received and evaluated from all who participate in surveys or focus groups,” the school district said in a statement. “Each survey will be read and the input collected and combined with the data that is gathered.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.