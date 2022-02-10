Advertisement

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is collecting clothes, toys and gift cards for Operation Easter Basket

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even though it’s not quite Valentine’s Day yet, Catholic Charities is already getting ready for Easter.

Each year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects Easter baskets for children who may not otherwise receive them. The organization plans to provide more than 1,200 unique baskets to children in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada.

Now they’re calling on you to help. Catholic Charities is asking for pre-filled Easter baskets for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old.

Each basket should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, clothing, toiletries, treats, books, games, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items. Make sure to secure all baskets with cellophane and label them with intended age and gender.

Donate baskets at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store located at 500 East Fourth Street, Reno, or at the St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store, 190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations accepted for this event through March 25, 2022.

Catholic Charities will also be accepting cash and check donations to help fund the purchase of additional baskets.

Sign-ups to register a child to receive a basket from Operation Easter Basket are limited to the first 1,200 kids. Parents are encouraged to register online at ccsnn.org as soon as possible to ensure a spot.

For more information on Operation Easter Basket 2022, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show
Jeremy Miller
Suspect arrested after report of shots fired in Reno

Latest News

Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid’s Undie Run race director visits Morning Break to talk about the important cause behind the event
2-9-22
ModPods individual shelters installed at Cares Campus' Safe Camp
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
The proclamation declared recently in the state of Nevada.
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month