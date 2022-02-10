Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is collecting clothes, toys and gift cards for Operation Easter Basket

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even though it’s not quite Valentine’s Day yet, Catholic Charities is already getting ready for Easter.

Each year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects Easter baskets for children who may not otherwise receive them. The organization plans to provide more than 1,200 unique baskets to children in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada.

Now they’re calling on you to help. Catholic Charities is asking for pre-filled Easter baskets for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old.

Each basket should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, clothing, toiletries, treats, books, games, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items. Make sure to secure all baskets with cellophane and label them with intended age and gender.

Donate baskets at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store located at 500 East Fourth Street, Reno, or at the St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store, 190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations accepted for this event through March 25, 2022.

Catholic Charities will also be accepting cash and check donations to help fund the purchase of additional baskets.

Sign-ups to register a child to receive a basket from Operation Easter Basket are limited to the first 1,200 kids. Parents are encouraged to register online at ccsnn.org as soon as possible to ensure a spot.

For more information on Operation Easter Basket 2022, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.