Advertisement

9th Circuit lifts 90-day ban at geothermal plant in Nevada

Dixie Valley toad
Dixie Valley toad(Kris Urquhart/Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A federal appeals court has lifted a temporary ban on construction of a geothermal power plant in Nevada opposed by a tribe and conservationists.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones in Reno had granted the 90-day injunction last month sought by opponents of Ormat Technologies’ project at the high-desert site bordering wetlands fed by hot springs.

Opponents say the site is sacred and home to a rare toad being considered for endangered species protection.

Ormat said in its appeal last month it might be forced to abandon the project if it couldn’t begin construction by Feb. 28. The site is about 100 miles east of Reno.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

The Dixie Meadows is located in Churchill County.
Judge stops construction on Nevada geothermal project
Dixie Valley toad
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

Nevada Statues located in the law library at Washoe District Courthouse
Free legal clinic for Veterans
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Washoe County School District logo.
Community input sought to pick new Washoe school superintendent
2021 deadliest year on Nevada roads in 15 years