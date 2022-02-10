2021 deadliest year on Nevada roads in 15 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 386 people were killed on Nevada roadways last year. It was the deadliest year since 2006, when there were 431.

The two main causes were speed and substance use. Of those 386, 150 involved substances, which includes alcohol or another drug. That number is expected to change because some fatal crash investigations are still ongoing. That also applies to speed, which contributed to 94 fatal crashes.

99 fatal crashes happened here in Northern Nevada. The three counties with the most were Washoe, Lyon, and Elko:

Washoe - 37

Lyon - 16

Elko - 10

Carson City, Churchill - 7

Humboldt - 5

Mineral, White Pine - 4

Douglas, Storey - 3

Eureka - 2

Pershing - 1

There are many things that could factor into this. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Charles Caster says it could be because more people are moving into Nevada.

“As people are getting back to work with the pandemic moving into new phases, we’re seeing a lot of traffic. We’re also seeing aggressive or reckless driving behavior. We’re seeing people that are following too close, making unsafe lane changes and different movements.”

Trooper Caster says the first step people can take to lower these numbers is by driving courteously and defensibly.

“We want everyone to be a defensive driver. We want everyone to worry about what’s around them as opposed to just focusing on their task of just getting from point a to point b.”

