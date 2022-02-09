Advertisement

Snowboardcross rider Jacobellis earns USA 1st gold in Beijing

United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:17 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) - Lindsey Jacobellis captured the United States’ first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.

The victory came after America’s top racer, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, skidded out and failed to finish the first run of the slalom, making her 0 for 2 in Beijing.

Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games but pulling on her board in a showboat move as she road over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.

This time, she road hard all the way to the line, beating Chloe Trespeuch of France, then covering her heart with her hands as she slowed. Meryeta Odine of Canada won the bronze.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

This new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure...
Doctors say some people are skipping heart screenings because of COVID
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Grant Sherfield returns from injury and finishes with 11 points, 7 assists
Cambridge Jr.’s career-high 36-point night can’t put Wolf Pack over top in 82-72 loss to Colorado State
The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would...
White House denounces Florida GOP over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Bill Cole
Hiker, 76, self-rescues, but swears by high-tech help