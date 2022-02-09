Advertisement

Search on for suspect in counterfeit money investigation

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the woman seen here in a counterfeit...
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the woman seen here in a counterfeit money investigation.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the woman who they said used counterfeit money at a local business.

It happened January 27, 2022 at the Walgreens on E. William Street.

The suspect is described as a black female adult wearing a camo style sweatshirt, dark leggings, pink boots, red and yellow hat and wearing a possible wig.

She left the store and was last seen carrying a satchel type purse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855, Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

