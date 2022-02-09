Advertisement

Reno Police looking for missing woman with dementia

Janince Hurley, 77, was reported missing in Reno, Nev. .on Feb 8, 2022.
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Janice Hurley, 77, was seen at her southwest Reno home around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and near Arlington Avenue and Mt. Rose Street around 5:20 p.m. She suffers from dementia.

Hurley was wearing a purple shirt with a long-sleeve blue shirt over it and black pants with flowers.

Anyone who has seen Hurley should call Reno Police at (775) 334-2766.

