Reno Police looking for missing woman with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Janice Hurley, 77, was seen at her southwest Reno home around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and near Arlington Avenue and Mt. Rose Street around 5:20 p.m. She suffers from dementia.

Hurley was wearing a purple shirt with a long-sleeve blue shirt over it and black pants with flowers.

Anyone who has seen Hurley should call Reno Police at (775) 334-2766.

