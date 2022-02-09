Advertisement

Open for Business: Artist, owner Nicole King shows off one-of-a-kind jewelry for sale at Adornment by Nicole

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rings, bracelets, necklaces... you can find it all at Adornment by Nicole.

Nicole King has been making jewelry for almost 20 years, but her shop has been in business for four. Her statement pieces are all hand-crafted and no two designs are alike. She describes them as “talisman jewelry,” using gemstones and sterling silver to create each unique look.

You can shop online on her website, Adornment by Nicole. You can also follow her on Instagram.

