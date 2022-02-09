Advertisement

Memo: 3 of 4 Nevada higher ed students vaccinated for COVID

College students may need vaccine to go on campus
College students may need vaccine to go on campus(Abel Garcia)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Percentages vary dramatically among Nevada’s public colleges and universities but overall three-quarters of the state higher education system’s students were vaccinated against COVID-19 before an emergency mandate requiring shots expired in December.

A breakdown by campus provided in a Feb. 1 memo to the state Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the percentages for individual campuses ranged from 45% at Western Nevada College in Carson City to 91% at University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Other campus percentages included 87% at University of Nevada, Reno, 65% at Nevada State College in Henderson and 58% at the College of Southern Nevada in the Las Vegas area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
Gov. Sisolak to update state on COVID measures Thursday
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC
Doctors say some people are skipping heart screenings because of COVID
California Mask Mandate.
California will lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall