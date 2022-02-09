Local chocolatier goes all out for Valentines Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Our biggest selling day of the year,” says Dorinda Vance. It’s one way to describe Valentine’s Day. For Dorinda’s Chocolates. It happens to be true.

Back in the kitchen work began weeks ago on the most popular chocolates in terms of taste and shape. The chocolate covered cherries are what started the business back in 2008. Added to them are hearts, lollipops and lips and Dorinda says it’s a home run for the Valentine’s Day Holiday.

For you men out there, that’s this coming Monday, the day after the Super Bowl.

“You get a lot of local men whose wives demand they go get Dorinda’s chocolates,” says Vance. “Like don’t bother getting me chocolate unless it’s Dorinda’s. Which we love,” she says.

Nearly elbow deep in chocolate, these workers must love what they do.

Production starts early in the morning with melting and molding chocolate and coming up with flavors which will underscore the day.

“We have the “toasty blond” that is to die for,” says Dustin Vance, Chief Operating Officer and Owner of Dorinda’s Chocolates. “The strawberry balsamic, is a specific February piece we do. We do these red lips that taste like white chocolate,” he says.

Once the chocolate pieces are done, many of them are sent out to the shipping area. Orders started coming in February first. Sent to local addresses or across the country, one thing is for sure, the chocolates need to arrive on-time so everyone stays happy,

“Did you know it has a little bit of an aphrodisiac in it?” asks Dorinda.

In all Dorinda’s will sell thousands of chocolates and five thousand chocolate covered strawberries by the end of Valentine’s Day.

For details and discounts on orders made before Valentine’s Day go to:

https://dorindaschocolates.com/

