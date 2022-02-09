Hiker, 76, self-rescues, but swears by high-tech help

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Bill Cole is an experienced hiker, says he’s been drawn to the outdoors since he was a boy scout.

Last year, at the age of 75 he decided winter was no obstacle to keep him off the trail. And, last Friday, his goal was to hike to an overlook at the 8,100 foot level on the slopes below Mount Rose. That’s less than two miles, but 2,000 feet above the trail head at Galena Creek Park. Still, he was, as always, well equipped, dressed for the season, a GPS to keep from getting lost and a personal locator beacon he bought seven years ago in case he ever got in trouble.

He reached the overlook with no problem, took a few pictures and started down. A few hundred feet lower his legs cramped.

“And I could not move. The legs were cramped and they would not uncramp.”

It was already late afternoon, would soon be much darker, much colder.

“In my mind the situation was known. There was no way I was going to be able to survive up there on the mountain overnight.”

He was in trouble. Exactly the reason he carries the personal locator beacon. Pressing its button sent a signal to a satellite monitored at the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida. They called the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.

They knew the signal was coming from Bill. They knew his rough location, even knew the vehicle. They also had his cell phone number, but Bill had changed his phone and hadn’t updated the information for the beacon. They couldn’t call, but they were lacking a crucial piece of information: They didn’t know the nature of his emergency. But any call from a personal locator beacon is an emergency. “With the unknown, and the day ending we really needed to act,” says team leader Sgt. Joshua Fisher.

Ground crews were assembled. Their Raven helicopter took flight.

Meanwhile Bill was diagnosing his problem. He had left on an empty stomach and believed that had caused the cramps. He carried ibuprofen and salt pills and a homemade emergency drink. He took them, his body responded. He could move again and did, walking downhill arriving at the parking lot as the ground search was about to begin.

“Someone shouted out to me ‘are you Bill?’ And I said ‘Yes!’ It was Sgt. Fisher.”

Today, looking back, he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He self rescued, but caused a massive response. Still, he and Sgt. Fisher say the locator beacon was well-worth the price.

“Absolutely,” says Fisher. “Especially in rural Nevada where there are areas, large areas, where there’s no cell service.”

Cole says he never leaves home without his. He’ll also never go hiking on an empty stomach.

“This could have all been avoided if I’d done what I’ve done for years. Eat a good breakfast.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.