Advertisement

Growing Up Reno: Chyna Jache from Urban Scout teaches the importance of soil choice when repotting house plants

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plants can be intimidating, but there are easy things you can do to really help your house plants survive and thrive.

Chyna Jache works at Urban Scout, a Reno plant store that sells indoor plants, pots, merchandise and other supplies. She stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to show us how to repot a very common, easy house plants: money trees.

Money Trees are a great beginner plant because they like to dry out a little before being watered and while they love bright, indirect light, they won’t be too upset with a lower light setting. These plants prefer a mixture of Good Dirt soil, perlite, and orchid bark. Perlite and orchid bark allow for any excess water to completely drain out of the plant. When you repot a plant, always go up to the next size to make sure the plants’ roots have room to grow.

Another great beginner plant which uses the same type of dirt is pothos.

To get your own money tree or find a different, perfect plant for you, visit Urban Scout. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

College students may need vaccine to go on campus
Memo: 3 of 4 Nevada higher ed students vaccinated for COVID
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday got an up-close look at restoration efforts on the Tamarack...
Efforts underway to restore Tamarack Fire burn scar
Open For Business
Open for Business: Artist, owner Nicole King shows off one-of-a-kind jewelry for sale at Adornment by Nicole
Open for Business - Adornment by Nicole