Growing Up Reno: Chyna Jache from Urban Scout teaches the importance of soil choice when repotting house plants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plants can be intimidating, but there are easy things you can do to really help your house plants survive and thrive.

Chyna Jache works at Urban Scout, a Reno plant store that sells indoor plants, pots, merchandise and other supplies. She stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to show us how to repot a very common, easy house plants: money trees.

Money Trees are a great beginner plant because they like to dry out a little before being watered and while they love bright, indirect light, they won’t be too upset with a lower light setting. These plants prefer a mixture of Good Dirt soil, perlite, and orchid bark. Perlite and orchid bark allow for any excess water to completely drain out of the plant. When you repot a plant, always go up to the next size to make sure the plants’ roots have room to grow.

Another great beginner plant which uses the same type of dirt is pothos.

Another great beginner plant which uses the same type of dirt is pothos.

