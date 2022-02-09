Gov. Sisolak to update state on COVID measures Thursday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak plans to address Nevadans Thursday about COVID-19 measures in the state.

Specifically, he will address COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics, his office said.

The first deliveries of the Flowflex COVID-19 antigen at-home tests ordered by Gov. Sisolak arrived last week in Ely, and distribution sites have been added at other locations across the state.

No word yet from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office regarding the state’s mask mandate for public indoor settings and if that mandate will end soon. Earlier this week, California announced it would be dropping their mask mandate for vaccinated individuals starting next week. The move has some questioning if Nevada will follow suit.

Thursday’s address will be virtual and begins at 10 a.m. You can watch live on the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page.

