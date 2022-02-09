Fentanyl safety training for emergency responders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fentanyl related overdoses are becoming more common in Washoe County. Some even in the most secure locations, like the county jail.

“In the last three months, we are starting to see a steady increase in our amount of cases and we are expecting that number to continue to rise,” said Sparks Fire Department Suppression Captain and Regional Hazmat team coordinator Nick Klaich.

But Klaich says county first responders are ready. Many spent today in a fentanyl related safety course.

“So over the next two days, we’re going to have 144 students come through this building,” said Klaich.

Everyone from police, to district health officials filled the classroom for a hands-on course from First Line Technology.

“They’re getting the latest technology from a third-party company who are the experts in fentanyl management,” Klaich said.

One of the products they’re learning to use is called Dahlgren Decon. It’s a liquid that can chemically break down fentanyl in five minutes.

“This is a chemical decontamination solution that will destroy chemical and biological warfare agents as well as fentanyl very rapidly,” Director of Training for First Line Technology Corey Collings said.

Collings and his team spent the day explaining how and when to use the product.

“We don’t just want to give them a product and send them on their way. We want to educate them from start to finish on the safety, the hazards and on how to use the products themselves,” Collings said.

First Line Technology is an organization based out of Washington D.C. that licensed opioid decontamination products from the U.S. Navy.

Klaich hopes to bring multiple agencies together to better protect the public from the increasing dangers of fentanyl.

“Our goal is ultimately to be able to provide better public safety from treating people that are exposed to fentanyl and then cleaning up areas so we don’t get a secondary exposure from the public,” said Klaich.

These products and protocols are currently used by hazmat teams, but Klaich hopes to expands their use to general emergency personnel in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.