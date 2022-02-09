Efforts underway to restore Tamarack Fire burn scar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are working to restore and enhance the burn scar left by the Tamarack Fire which burned nearly 69,000 acres in Nevada and California in 2021 following a lightning strike. On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak got an up-close look at these restoration efforts.

He was joined by representatives from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, and Department of Wildlife.

Over the past five months, crews have been working to enhance the burn scar to reduce the risk of wildfire, while helping to protect Nevada families, community infrastructure, critical wildlife habitat, and the natural environment.

The agencies are using NDF’s helicopter to apply 71,400 pounds of seed of fire-and-drought resilient grasses, flowers, and shrubs across more than 8,000 acres within the Tamarack Fire burn scar.

