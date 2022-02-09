Advertisement

Efforts underway to restore Tamarack Fire burn scar

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday got an up-close look at restoration efforts on the Tamarack...
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday got an up-close look at restoration efforts on the Tamarack Fire burn scar.(KOLO / Ray Kinney)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are working to restore and enhance the burn scar left by the Tamarack Fire which burned nearly 69,000 acres in Nevada and California in 2021 following a lightning strike. On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak got an up-close look at these restoration efforts.

He was joined by representatives from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, and Department of Wildlife.

Over the past five months, crews have been working to enhance the burn scar to reduce the risk of wildfire, while helping to protect Nevada families, community infrastructure, critical wildlife habitat, and the natural environment.

The agencies are using NDF’s helicopter to apply 71,400 pounds of seed of fire-and-drought resilient grasses, flowers, and shrubs across more than 8,000 acres within the Tamarack Fire burn scar.

Our crews were there as the governor toured the area. Ed Pearce will have a full report Thursday on KOLO 8 News Now at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

College students may need vaccine to go on campus
Memo: 3 of 4 Nevada higher ed students vaccinated for COVID
Open For Business
Open for Business: Artist, owner Nicole King shows off one-of-a-kind jewelry for sale at Adornment by Nicole
Growing Up Reno
Growing Up Reno: Chyna Jache from Urban Scout teaches the importance of soil choice when repotting house plants
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
Gov. Sisolak to update state on COVID measures Thursday