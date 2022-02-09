Doctors say some people are skipping heart screenings because of COVID

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the last two years, COVID-19 has become a leading cause of death in the country.

A grim milestone shared with other diseases, which doctors worry some have forgotten.

“Heart disease and stroke remain the number one killers of America,” said Dr. Michael Bloch with vascular medicine at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Some medical leaders in our region are concerned about people not coming in for routine heart health screenings.

“They’re not seeing the doctor; they’re not getting tests that they may need,” Dr. Bloch.

He says COVID is in part to blame.

“One reason is simply fear of going into doctor’s offices or fear of going into labs, to radiology suites because there are a lot of people there, they can catch COVID from,” said Dr. Bloch. Adding that at Renown multiple safety steps have been taken to keep patients safe.

Experts it is imperative for those with heart disease to not delay screenings.

“We talk about some of the silent killers,” said Dr. Bloch. “High cholesterol, high blood pressure, these are things that you won’t know that you have unless they get measured so, having routine health visits to get your blood pressure measured or measure it at home.”

Cardiologist at St. Mary’s Dr. Joseph Stevenson says not keeping up with screenings can lead to substantial problems for some.

“We have patients of course, with pacemakers and defibrillators, those need to be checked regularly also,” said Dr. Stevenson. “Medications particularly, if it’s not being watched can lead to renal failure also... In addition potassium management is really important, the heart particularly doesn’t like low potassium or high potassium... If they have a history of coronary stent or coronary disease and their blood pressure is not being managed appropriately or diabetes is not being managed properly that can lead to recruiting stenting or recurring myocardial infarction.”

From last year to now both doctors have seen more and more people return to their offices and remind those still skeptical that telehealth is still an option.

