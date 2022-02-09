Consider inflation when negotiating wages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone is talking about inflation and, University of Nevada, Reno Professor of Economics, Elliott Parker says that’s for good reason.

“Over the two-year period, prices have risen a little over 7 percent,” Parker said.

And wages are following suit, which means inflation can bring employees strong bargaining power.

“And so, what we see is wages over the last two years have risen on average almost 11 percent,” he added.

But not every employer is raising salaries. Many increases are coming at lower income levels.

“Then noticing that all of our entry level jobs are going way higher than minimum wage,” said Express Employment Professionals managing operator Jessica Davies.

They say it’s all about finding a company that allows you to grow both in skills and in wages over time.

“I think that growth pattern is on both sides that the clients are willing to pay more but they are also wanting to see someone who cares enough about their business to grow with them as well,” said Express Employment Professionals owner Michele Davies.

And if your current employer doesn’t want to allow for growth, Parker says to take a chance in the wide open job market.

“If you can say ‘Hey look, prices have risen, you know 7 to 8 percent in the last two years and my pay has only gone up 2 percent, maybe it’s time for a pay increase if you want to keep me’,” Parker said.

“There may be other employers out there who are right now, in this job market, might be willing to give you that pay increase to attract you,” he said.

Davies says some of her best advice is to find a work place that appreciates you and that you appreciate in return. That way, when you need to talk about wages, you can have open communication.

