Celebrating National Pizza Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One local business has a few things coming up this week to celebrate. Today is the perfect excuse to have a slice or two of pizza, or maybe even three or four.

Noble Pie Parlor was established in 2010 and since they have introduced thirteen specialty pizzas, sourced ingredients that are organic and non-GMO, and provided a vibe they like to call the “Punk-Rock of food.”

Out of all their pies, pepperoni is their most popular topping. The locally-owned eatery will be introducing a new topping in the coming weeks. They currently use a Boar’s Head pepperoni and are adding a premium imported pepperoni from Italy to their menu.

This week noble pie is preparing for the Super Bowl with their annual pizza rolls. The pizza rolls can be pre-ordered for this Sunday from their website.

Ryan Goldhammer is the owner of Noble Pie, he described the process of what goes into the making of their pies,

“Every day we are prepping from scratch, whether it’s roasting, toasting, slicing, dicing, carmelizing, sauteing, we’re doing it all we make everything from scratch from the ranch up to just about everything. Sourcing and preparing our ingredients to make sure we are making a true authentic East coast style pizza,” Goldhammer said.

They continue to research cheeses, tomatoes, and fresh ingredients to enhance their flavors and pizza quality.

On February 14, Noble Pie will also be making heart-shaped pizzas to celebrate Valentine’s Days Day

