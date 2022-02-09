Advertisement

Cambridge Jr.’s career-high 36-point night can’t put Wolf Pack over top in 82-72 loss to Colorado State

Grant Sherfield returns from injury and finishes with 11 points, 7 assists
Grant Sherfield returns from injury and finishes with 11 points, 7 assists(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Playing its fourth game in eight days, Nevada fought to within single digits in the final minutes but was outlasted by Colorado State, 82-72.

Nevada’s slide extended to six, with the defeat, and the Pack (9-13, 3-8 MW) heads back out on the road to close the week, visiting Utah State Friday night at 6 p.m. PT.

Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center, Desmond Cambridge Jr. lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 36 points, going a sizzling 13-for-15 from the field and 7-for-9 from deep, but the rest of the Pack couldn’t match that efficiency. Outside of Cambridge’s shooting numbers, the rest of the team went 14-for-34 from the field and 2-of-15 from 3-point range.

Cambridge Jr. breathed life into the Lawlor crowd with a halftime buzzer-beating triple, cutting the Pack’s deficit to five at the break, at 36-31. But any momentum that could have been hoped to carry over to the second half was quickly stopped, as Colorado State (18-3, 8-3 MW) opened the period with a 17-5 run to take control at 53-36.

David Roddy capped that run with a 3-pointer, as he finished the night with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 4-for-5 from deep. Kendle Moore added five of his 22 points on the run.

Both teams shot over 50 percent for the night, with the Pack finishing at 55.1 percent and the Rams at 51.0 percent.

Cambridge Jr.’s shooting kept Nevada in the contest, late, with a triple cutting the deficit to nine at 72-63 with 4:29 to play. Another triple would make it an eight-point game at 74-66 just 44 seconds later, but Colorado State would make eight free throws over the final 3:16, keeping the Pack’s comeback hopes at bay.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

This new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure...
Doctors say some people are skipping heart screenings because of COVID
Bill Cole
Hiker, 76, self-rescues, but swears by high-tech help
Janice Hurley, 77, was reported missing in Reno, Nev. on Feb 8, 2022.
Missing Reno woman found safe
Dorinda's Chocolates
Local chocolatier goes all out for Valentines Day