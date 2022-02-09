Cambridge Jr.’s career-high 36-point night can’t put Wolf Pack over top in 82-72 loss to Colorado State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Playing its fourth game in eight days, Nevada fought to within single digits in the final minutes but was outlasted by Colorado State, 82-72.

Nevada’s slide extended to six, with the defeat, and the Pack (9-13, 3-8 MW) heads back out on the road to close the week, visiting Utah State Friday night at 6 p.m. PT.

Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center, Desmond Cambridge Jr. lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 36 points, going a sizzling 13-for-15 from the field and 7-for-9 from deep, but the rest of the Pack couldn’t match that efficiency. Outside of Cambridge’s shooting numbers, the rest of the team went 14-for-34 from the field and 2-of-15 from 3-point range.

Cambridge Jr. breathed life into the Lawlor crowd with a halftime buzzer-beating triple, cutting the Pack’s deficit to five at the break, at 36-31. But any momentum that could have been hoped to carry over to the second half was quickly stopped, as Colorado State (18-3, 8-3 MW) opened the period with a 17-5 run to take control at 53-36.

David Roddy capped that run with a 3-pointer, as he finished the night with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 4-for-5 from deep. Kendle Moore added five of his 22 points on the run.

Both teams shot over 50 percent for the night, with the Pack finishing at 55.1 percent and the Rams at 51.0 percent.

Cambridge Jr.’s shooting kept Nevada in the contest, late, with a triple cutting the deficit to nine at 72-63 with 4:29 to play. Another triple would make it an eight-point game at 74-66 just 44 seconds later, but Colorado State would make eight free throws over the final 3:16, keeping the Pack’s comeback hopes at bay.

