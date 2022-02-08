WCSO, Reno Fire respond to fentanyl overdose Monday night at jail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fentanyl overdose at the Washoe County jail. Reno Fire’s HAZMAT team and REMSA responded to the jail around 11:15 p.m. Monday after reports of the overdose inside of a cell.

The battalion chief with Reno Fire said upon inspection of the jail cell where the incident allegedly happened, the HAZMAT team came up with no evidence of drug substances. The team did a thorough cleaning of the cell before concluding their investigation.

KOLO 8 News Now has reached out to WCSO for more information. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

