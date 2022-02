RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

More mild, dry weather is in the forecast. Expect temperatures topping out in the 60s by the latter half of the week for many valley locations. Expect a gusty, easterly wind in the Sierra Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms are not expected through Valentine’s Day, but a weak system is possible after that. Stay tuned! -Jeff