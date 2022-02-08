Sparks Police looking for suspect in Tuesday morning armed robbery
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the suspect who robbed a 7-11 at 2295 G Street in Sparks early Tuesday morning.
Police say at around 1:30 a.m., a white adult male walked into the 7-11 and produced a handgun before demanding money from the store clerk. The suspect then fled the 7-11 with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect is described as approximately 5′8″ tall and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with further information on the suspect or regarding the incident can contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2225 or call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.