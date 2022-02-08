Advertisement

Sparks man wanted for attempted murder in Calif. arrested in Sun Valley

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies arrested Malechi Robinson, 18, of Sparks for being a fugitive from Northern California’s Central Valley.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man facing an attempted murder charge in California was arrested Monday following a crash in Sun Valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 5 p.m. February 7, 2022 at El Rancho Drive and Sun Valley Boulevard. One of the drivers involved was identified as 18-year-old Malechi Robinson.

During a routine records check at the scene, deputies confirmed that Robinson had a fully extraditable, no-bail arrest warrant out of San Joaquin County (California) Superior Court for Attempted Homicide.

Robinson was arrested and is charged with one felony count of being a Fugitive from Another State on an outstanding warrant, a warrant which charges Robinson with one count of Attempted Homicide.

