Advertisement

Local high school students compete in mock congressional hearings

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Preparation to become a future voter in the U.S. The Nevada Center for Civic Engagement, coordinates the “We the People” high school competitions, which are mock Congressional hearings on civics/constitutional history issues.

“I’m about to turn 18 and having that I feel so much more prepared in my knowledge to start becoming a voter,” Elyse Welch tells us. “As someone who had never been in a government class and really didn’t understand any of our system of government, it was really important in just teaching me my rights,” Meghan Roussel adds.

Eight schools participated in the state competition, including four from Northern Nevada.

Reno High School took home first place! Incline High School came in third.

You can see the awards ceremony at //NVcce.org/WTPhearings

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley

Latest News

tax form
Letters, stimulus checks, and child tax credits all part of the 2022 tax season
Local florist Katie Knapp
Bumblebee Blooms battles shipping delays as Valentine’s Day approaches
NHP Trooper makes a stop in front of Reno High School
“Operation Blue Bird” brings awareness to school bus safety, issuing 83 citations
The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Convenience store burglary: More than $24,000 in cash and merchandise stolen