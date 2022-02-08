Local high school students compete in mock congressional hearings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Preparation to become a future voter in the U.S. The Nevada Center for Civic Engagement, coordinates the “We the People” high school competitions, which are mock Congressional hearings on civics/constitutional history issues.

“I’m about to turn 18 and having that I feel so much more prepared in my knowledge to start becoming a voter,” Elyse Welch tells us. “As someone who had never been in a government class and really didn’t understand any of our system of government, it was really important in just teaching me my rights,” Meghan Roussel adds.

Eight schools participated in the state competition, including four from Northern Nevada.

Reno High School took home first place! Incline High School came in third.

You can see the awards ceremony at //NVcce.org/WTPhearings

