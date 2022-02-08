KOLO Cooks: Morning Break heats up as Jonathan Chapin shows us how to impress with Mahogany Smash Burgers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Things were heating up fast in the KOLO Cooks kitchen Tuesday! Chef Jonathan Chapin is back with a fantastic recipe that’ll send the fire department knocking! These spicy mahogany smash burgers are soaked in whiskey and the sautéed mushrooms have a bit of kick thanks to the balsamic jalapeno olive oil.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Take beef, season with salt, pepper and Mama Rays Rub ; shape into 4 patties. In a hot pan, place patties down. When the fat starts to form in pan, smash patties until thin. Flip meat. Take one slice of each cheese place on top. Season again. Pour mahogany whiskey around meat in pan. Cover and turn off heat. In a small mixing bowl, mix Woody’s Sauce , roasted garlic, pickle, bacon bits until smooth. Spread on both sides of the bun. Sautee mushrooms in balsamic jalapeno olive oil Remove burger patties from pan and place on dressed buns. Top with mushrooms and any other burger toppings of your choice. Enjoy!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Sierra Food Market for the groceries and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

