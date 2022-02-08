‘I’m still in shock’: Fatal ice fall survivor shares story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What was supposed to be another day of ice skating in the wild with friends, quickly turned into a nightmare for professional wild ice skater Laura Kottlowski.

“It was an epic normal day,” said Kottlowski. “We saw the ice, the wild ice chasers that are out there, saw the ice, it looked good, it felt good for the most part.”

She and seven of her friends had been skating for around 30 minutes near Stampede Reservoir in California when something started to feel different.

“We could feel the consistency of the ice change, and one person shouted out like ‘This is feeling funky’,” said Kottlowski.

They immediately picked up the speed trying to get to a safer surface, but the ice started to crack.

“I look back and I saw some feet start to go in, and it was kind of simultaneously,” said Kottlowski.

With her 14 years of experience and the right safety gear, she and another skater started to rescue those who had fallen. While the other two, who were on safer ice, called 911.

“I threw out my rope to a friend and in the process of throwing the rope out to her, I broke through,” said Kottlowski. “So, in order to get to her, I had to break through the ice.”

This started a safety chain that unfortunately didn’t reach 72-year-old William Smallfield in time.

“It has shocked a lot of us. I’m still in shock,” said Kottlowski.

She says when the rescue team got there, they had all already changed into dry clothes.

One of the skaters dislocated their shoulder, while others had minor cuts and bruises.

“That ice was two, two and a half, three inches thick in places but it was chunking off like cocktail ice,” said Kottlowski.

The also wild ice skater instructor is sharing her story to send the message that “This wasn’t a typical accident, this was not people that were uneducated.”

Adding that skating in wild ice is a different way to see the world, but before you step on frozen water make sure you have the training and right equipment.

“You might not want to play hockey with a life-preserver, but it might save your friend and it might save you,” said Kottlowski.

Kottlowski says life preservers should be flat on the surface, ”because when you getting up out of the water and you’re stabbing away at the ice, you want to be able to get up into a flat surface to put yourself out. There are a lot of life preservers that have a bunch of weird things in the front that could get caught on the ice as you’re trying to get out.”

Laura Kottlowski always carries a life preserver, picks and rope bag. (KOLO)

That day she also had picks and ra ope bag that was key in saving most of whom fell through.

According to Kottlowski who is from Colorado, no one else had life preservers on and three did not have their ice picks on.

Another safety recommendation is to not use CO2 cartridge vests because once it inflates around the neck it can cause the body to go backward or even strangulation.

“One of the first things that need to happen when you hit the water, if you fall through, you need to be able to calm your breath from that state of shock, from that gasp,” said Kottlowski. “I Still have that even after many practice sessions and multiple sessions of multiple minutes in cold water. The ability to calm your breath when you first hit the water is something that will help support you in helping get yourself out.”

Her theory is the sun may have heated up the water below, causing a greenhouse effect, where the heat doesn’t go back to the surface so they couldn’t tell.

When asked if she would’ve done something different, Kottlowski said not going skating that late in the day.

The group has been meeting and trying to debrief. They will be consulting with other experts to confirm what happened and see what safety improvements can be put in place.

