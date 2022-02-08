Advertisement

Country music singer, Lacy J. Dalton reflects on 40-year career ahead of her upcoming performance in Yerington

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Country music hit-maker Lacy J. Dalton recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of one of her albums and most well-known songs to date, “Takin’ It Easy.” The song reached #2 on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart and received A Million Airplay Award from BMI. Her other classic songs include “Crazy Blue Eyes,” “16th Avenue” and “Everybody Makes Mistakes.” She’s also sung with legends like Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell and George Jones.

Dalton will be performing again on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Yerington Theatre for the Arts. Show is at 7 p.m. Tickets at $35 and can be bought here.

